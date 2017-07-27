'Furious' box office success boosts Comcast earnings

Comcast reported strong second-quarter earnings Thursday driven by the box office success of “Fate of the Furious,” increases in distribution revenues for its TV network and growth in its theme park business.

Net income for the quarter was $2.51 billion, up 23.9% over last year. Earnings per share came in at 52 cents, up 26.8%. Revenue was up 9.8% to $21.2 billion.

The company’s filmed entertainment division showed the biggest gain in the quarter, increasing revenues 59.6% to $2.2 billion. The boost came from the theatrical release of the “Fate of the Furious,” the eighth iteration in Universal Pictures’ “Fast and the Furious” franchise. Released April 14, the film has taken in more than $1 billion in box office receipts worldwide.

Home entertainment revenue generated by Universal movie hits “Sing” and “Fifty Shades Darker” also contributed to the division’s performance.

Comcast’s theme parks saw a 15.6% increase in revenue to $1.3 billion, due to higher attendance during spring break vacations that fell within the quarter. The continuing popularity of Universal’s “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” attraction in Hollywood helped boost the numbers, as did the new Minions-themed attraction in Japan and the Volcano Bay theme park in Orlando.

Comcast also reported seeing gains in the retransmission fees it’s collecting from video providers that carry the company’s broadcast and cable channels.

Earnings in broadcast television were up 5.5% to $416 million. Revenue increased 5.3% to $2.2 billion. Cable television saw a revenue gain of 5.1% to $2.7 billion while earnings were up 11.7% to $1.1 billion.

The healthy gains from retransmission and affiliate fees in both divisions were offset by slight declines in ad revenue, due to lower ratings, and increased programming costs, the company said.

