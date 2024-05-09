LAist staffers offered buyouts ahead of possible layoffs at public radio station

Stickers are on display inside the facilities department at Southern California Public Radio headquarters in Pasadena, home of LAist.

Journalists at LAist have been offered buyouts ahead of a potential round of layoffs at the local public radio station that broadcasts under the call sign KPCC-FM (89.3).

Kristen Muller, chief content officer at LAist, informed donors by email on Thursday that the company is pursuing a “voluntary buyout program for current employees” in an effort to prevent cuts. All full- and part-time staffers who work at least 24 hours per week are eligible for buyouts.

LAist reporter Caitlin Hernández posted an excerpt from the memo online, along with a link for listeners who wish to donate to the nonprofit parent network Southern California Public Radio.

“Our hope is that these buyouts will be enough to shrink the gap and avoid layoffs, but that remains unclear,” Muller wrote. “In a commitment to transparency, we will continue to share updates with you as the situation evolves.”

In a statement provided Thursday to The Times, Muller said LAist is “facing a significant budget shortfall” ranging from $4 million to $5 million over the next two years. She cited a decline in advertising, dried-up investment reserves, digital monetization issues “and overall cost increases that have not kept pace with revenue.”

“We have reduced all non-salary expenses as much as possible,” the statement read.

“This does not mean we are retreating from our cross-platform ambitions, or our desire to be a daily digital habit for Southern Californians seeking trustworthy news and information,” it continued. “In fact, our work has never been more vital, and we are committed to its growth.”

LAist is not the only SoCal media organization that has been struggling.

In March, the Long Beach Post laid off nine staffers after newsroom employees moved to unionize and went on strike to protest the impending cuts. Former and striking Long Beach Post journalists have since formed their own media outlet, the Long Beach Watchdog.

According to the Watchdog, the National Labor Relations Board is investigating allegations that the Long Beach Post and the Long Beach Business Journal retaliated against workers for moving to unionize under the Media Guild of the West. The Times has asked a Post representative for comment.

The Los Angeles Times also has undergone layoffs in recent months. The Times cut more than 100 staffers — roughly 20% of the newsroom — in March, citing heavy financial losses.