Disney Animation and Pixar name two animation veterans to replace John Lasseter

Walt Disney Co. has named two respected animation directors to lead Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios, following the departure of top creative executive John Lasseter.
Jennifer Lee, who co-directed the blockbuster “Frozen” for Disney Animation, and Peter Docter, the mind behind Pixar’s “Inside Out” and “Up,” will become chief creative officers of their respective studios, the company said Tuesday.
The announcement comes less than two weeks after Disney said Lasseter, who served as chief creative officer of both units, would leave the company at the end of the year. Lasseter’s departure follows an extended leave of absence in response to allegations that he engaged in inappropriate workplace behavior.
Lee, 46, and Docter, 49, will be responsible for the creative oversight of the films at their respective studios. The Times and other news outlets previously reported that Lee and Docter were the front-runners to replace Lasseter.
They will report to Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios.
Disney said earlier this month that Lasseter will leave the company at the end of the year and will assume a consulting role until then, marking a sudden fall for one of the most influential figures in the Burbank-based entertainment giant.
Lasseter, who has been on a leave of absence from Disney since November after self-described “missteps,” spearheaded numerous Pixar hits including the “Toy Story” and “Cars” movies. He is 61.
The newly appointed executives are both animation industry veterans and Disney insiders. Lee joined Walt Disney Animation Studios in 2011 as co-writer of “Wreck-It Ralph.” Docter, who joined Pixar in 1990, was one of the company’s first employees and contributed to the creation of films such as “Toy Story,” on which he served as supervising animator.
“Jennifer Lee and Pete Docter are two of the most gifted filmmakers and storytellers I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with,” Horn said in a statement. “Each of them embodies the unique spirit, culture, and values of these renowned animation studios.”
The executives were not made available for interviews.