Endeavor acquiring brand marketing firm 160over90

Endeavor — the Hollywood talent agency formerly known as WME | IMG — is bulking up its marketing division with the acquisition of the Philadelphia-based brand marketing firm 160over90, which was owned by the private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners.

The deal, which was announced Tuesday and remains subject to regulatory approval, would see 160over90’s approximately 180 employees joining the Endeavor Global Marketing team. The terms of the acquisition were not announced but the deal is valued at more than $200 million, according to a person with knowledge of the transaction.

The acquisition will give Endeavor an edge in representing professional sports teams and leagues, as well as higher-education institutions. 160over90’s clients include UCLA, the Indianapolis Colts, the Philadelphia Eagles, Texas A&M University and the University of Virginia. The firm also represents consumer brands including Under Armour and Ferrari.

John Campanella will remain chief executive offer and principal of 160over90, reporting to Ed Horne, executive vice president at Endeavor Global Marketing, once the deal closes.

Endeavor Global Marketing has more than 500 employees and represents corporate clients including Microsoft, General Electric, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Marriott and Visa.

160over90 founding partners Shannon Price Slusher and Darryl Cilli will remain directly involved with the firm and its marquee accounts. The firm has offices in Newport Beach as well as in Gainesville, Fla., and Columbus, Ohio.

