Elon Musk says he’s moving SpaceX and X headquarters from California to Texas

The SpaceX logo is displayed on a building at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., in 2020 Elon Musk said he is moving SpaceX headquarters from Hawthorne to Texas.

Elon Musk said Tuesday on X that he is moving the headquarters of both SpaceX and the social media platform formerly known as Twitter to Texas — citing several criticisms he has of California and doing business in San Francisco.

Noting a new state law that bans teachers from telling families about student gender identity changes, Musk tweeted that he is moving the headquarters of SpaceX from Hawthorne in Los Angeles County to the company’s launchpad site in Texas.

The move would be a blow to Southern California, where SpaceX has helped to anchor a burgeoning space economy.

“This is the final straw,” tweeted Musk shortly after noon. “Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas.”

The law the SpaceX founder cited was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday after a contentious battle between conservative school boards concerned about parental rights and LGBTQ+ activists worried about vulnerable youths.

Shortly after, Musk tweeted he would also move X, formerly known as Twitter, from San Francisco to Austin, noting that he has “had enough of dodging gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building.”

This is a developing story

