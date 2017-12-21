Facebook signs deal with Universal Music Group over videos that contain songs

Facebook Inc. and record label Universal Music Group have signed a multiyear deal that will let Facebook users share videos that contain the label's music.

Right now, if Facebook's regular users upload videos that contain Universal's music, the videos will get taken down. Universal, a unit of French media conglomerate Vivendi, has rights to music from artists including Jay-Z, Rihanna, Bruce Springtsteen and Justin Bieber.

The companies did not say when users would be able to share music in videos on platforms owned by Facebook. They hinted that more music features could be coming.

Facebook declined to comment about its music strategy beyond a press release. Universal did not immediately respond to questions.

Facebook, based in Menlo Park, Calif., is trying to get people to watch and share more videos on its platform.

YouTube, a division of Alphabet Inc.’s Google, is the world's largest destination for online video and sells music-streaming subscriptions. Spotify and Apple Music also offer streaming music services.