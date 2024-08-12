Universal Music inks major licensing deal expansion with Meta to include WhatsApp

Universal Music Group has signed a major expansion of its licensing deal with social media giant Meta, parent of Facebook and Instagram, which for the first time will allow users to share licensed tunes from the label’s artists on messaging service WhatsApp.

The companies Monday said the renewed deal will also boost commercial opportunities for Universal Music Group performers and songwriters on platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Horizon and Threads.

“This partnership builds on the recognition that music can help connect us and bring fans, artists, and songwriters closer together, not only on established platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, but also in new ways on WhatsApp, and more,” said Tamara Hrivnak, Meta’s vice president of music and content business development, in a statement.

Universal Music first licensed songs to Facebook in 2017 in a landmark pact that allowed users to share videos containing music on the social media platform. Since then, music has become only more important on social media, powering viral posts on apps such as Instagram and TikTok.

“Since our landmark 2017 agreement, Meta has consistently demonstrated its commitment to artists and songwriters by helping to amplify the importance music holds across its global network of engaged communities and platforms, creating new opportunities and applications where music amplifies and leads engagement and conversations,” said Michael Nash, chief digital officer and executive vice president of Universal Music Group in a statement.

While UMG was able to reach an agreement with Meta, its negotiations with TikTok were not as smooth. In January, the two sides had a fierce public dispute, with UMG alleging TikTok was not paying “fair value for the music” and TikTok accusing UMG of putting “their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters.” During the disagreement, songs from popular UMG artists including Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo vanished from TikTok. The companies eventually resolved their issues, announcing a deal in May.

Like other entertainment businesses, music companies have publicly said they are seeking protections for their artists from unauthorized AI, heightened by the proliferation of deep fakes. UMG said it will continue to work with Meta on addressing this content, which has proliferated on social media sites.

“We look forward to continuing to work together to address unauthorized AI-generated content that could affect artists and songwriters, so that UMG can continue to protect their rights both now and in the future,” Nash said.