From dating contestants to grieving widows, Facebook bets heavily on entertainment, but will people watch?

Facebook is spending as much as $1 billion this year on dozens of original shows to compete against rivals such as Google-owned YouTube. Among the new programs is “Queen America,” a dark comedy starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, a reality dating series called “Relationshipped” and “Red Table Talk,” a talk show led by Jada Pinkett Smith that addresses topics such as sex and drug use. Other shows feature sports stars such as Odell Beckham Jr. who already have large followings on Facebook. Viewers can watch the videos for free with commercials and do not need to pay a subscription for access like they do for Netflix.