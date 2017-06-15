Fox News no longer advertises itself as 'fair and balanced'

Fox News Channel quietly dropped its trademark “fair and balanced” slogan last year.

The change was made in August 2016, a month after the departure of Fox News founding chairman Roger Ailes, who was ousted a month earlier in connection with sexual harassment allegations. Ailes died on May 18.

A Fox News spokesperson said the “fair and balanced” line had not been used in any on-air promotion in 10 months but that the move was not a reflection of any change in the outlet’s editorial focus or programming. The change only recently came to light in a story in New York magazine.

Fox News executives told the magazine they believed the line was too closely associated with Ailes, who had left in disgrace, and that they were looking to make a fresh start.

Ailes came up with the phrase “fair and balanced” as a key piece of the brand positioning of Fox News when it was launched as an upstart competitor to CNN in 1996.

Fox News was designed to be an alternative for viewers who believed CNN and other established news outlets are too liberal. “Fair and balanced” was supposed to be a signal to the conservative audience that their side was getting heard.

But the line was mocked by liberal detractors and competitors who believed it was a fig leaf for the conservative slant in much of the channel’s programming.

“I don’t think anybody who is a serious observer took that seriously for a long time,” said CNN President Jeff Zucker.

Fox has used various other taglines through the years including “we report, you decide” and “the most powerful name in news.” Lately, it has gone with “most watched, most trusted.”

The first part of that claim can be verified by Nielsen, which has ranked Fox News as the most-watched cable news channel since 2003, though the departure of star anchor Bill O’Reilly has taken a toll on the network’s once dominant position.

The second half is backed up polls taken in recent years by Suffolk University and Qunnipiac University in which most respondents named Fox News as their most trusted news source.

Fox News has held on to its lead in the cable news ratings race, but the competition has heated up as viewers galvanized against President Trump have made progressive MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow the most watched personality in prime-time on many nights. In May, for the first time in 17 years MSNBC’s weekday prime-time lineup topped Fox News’ in the 25-54 age group preferred by advertisers.

Bret Baier, who anchors the Washington-based Fox News program “Special Report” — where commentary is limited to a panel in the latter half of the program, said he will continue to sign off with a line based on the “fair and balanced” slogan.

In a tweet, Baier said, “My show will still end with ‘Fair-Balanced and Unafraid.’ As it has since the day I took over 8 1/2 yrs ago. Not changing my tag line.”

CAPTION Justin Chang reviews 'Wonder Woman', directed by Patty Jenkins, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, and Ewen Bremner. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews 'Wonder Woman', directed by Patty Jenkins, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, and Ewen Bremner. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews 'Wonder Woman', directed by Patty Jenkins, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, and Ewen Bremner. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews 'Wonder Woman', directed by Patty Jenkins, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, and Ewen Bremner. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews 'Beatriz at Dinner', directed by Miguel Arteta, starring Salma Hayek, John Lithgow, Connie Britton, Jay Duplass, Amy Landecker, Chloë Sevigny, and David Warshofsky. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews 'Beatriz at Dinner', directed by Miguel Arteta, starring Salma Hayek, John Lithgow, Connie Britton, Jay Duplass, Amy Landecker, Chloë Sevigny, and David Warshofsky. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION “The Back 9: Golf and Zoning Policy in Los Angeles,” a mini-golf course designed by artist Rosten Woo, touches on a different issue related to zoning and development. “The Back 9: Golf and Zoning Policy in Los Angeles,” a mini-golf course designed by artist Rosten Woo, touches on a different issue related to zoning and development. CAPTION Steven Zeitchik, Justin Chang and Kenneth Turan are bringing us Cannes moments from the 70 years of the international film festival -- in 17-second increments (or thereabouts). Here, Zeitchik, with Chang behind the camera, recalls the time he wound up on a yacht with a future member of the Trump administration. Steven Zeitchik, Justin Chang and Kenneth Turan are bringing us Cannes moments from the 70 years of the international film festival -- in 17-second increments (or thereabouts). Here, Zeitchik, with Chang behind the camera, recalls the time he wound up on a yacht with a future member of the Trump administration. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews 'Alien: Covenant,' directed by Ridley Scott, starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demian Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, and Jussie Smollett. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews 'Alien: Covenant,' directed by Ridley Scott, starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demian Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, and Jussie Smollett. Video by Jason H. Neubert.

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio

UPDATES:

11:15 a.m.: This article was updated to include ratings information about MSNBC.

This article was originally published at 11:05 a.m.