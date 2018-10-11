Private equity firm acquires majority stake in L.A. visual effects studio FuseFX

FuseFX Inc., a Los Angeles visual effects studio, said Thursday that it sold a majority stake in its business to New York private equity firm EagleTree Capital.
The deal will allow FuseFX to scale and broaden its business, as well as explore new business opportunities, Chief Executive David Altenau said.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
FuseFX has provided services for shows such as “The Tick” and Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and has been expanding into films, commercials and virtual reality.
“The demand for, and incredible momentum in content across digital and traditional platforms continues to increase the need for high-quality visual effects,” Altenau said in a statement.
FuseFX says that Altenau and co-founders Tim Jacobsen and Jason Fotter will continue to lead the company with a minority stake in the business.
Founded in 2006, FuseFX has 353 employees, with 225 of them working in Los Angeles. The company also has offices in New York and Vancouver, Canada.