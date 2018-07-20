Kimberly Guilfoyle exits Fox News for a post at Trump's PAC

Kimberly Guilfoyle is leaving her co-host role on the Fox News program “The Five” to join President Trump’s political action committee.
Multiple outlets reported Friday that Guilfoyle, 49, is joining America First Policies, a nonprofit organization that promotes the agenda of the Trump White House. Fox News confirmed her departure with a short statement saying it has “parted ways” with Guilfoyle.
A tweet from Andrew Surabian, a spokesperson for President Trump’s oldest son, Donald Jr., indicated that Guilfoyle will be on the campaign trail for Republican candidates for the midterm elections.
“Having kimguilfoyle on the trail campaigning with DonaldJTrumpJr for Republicans this fall is a win for the entire GOP. Kim is one of the most influential voices in the MAGA movement and knows how to light up a crowd,” Surabian wrote.
Guilfoyle’s ties to the White House have become more personal lately. She is reportedly dating Donald Trump Jr., who is now separated from his wife.
The media personality has long been a strong advocate for Trump on “The Five.” But once she decided to join a political action committee, she had to cut her ties with Fox News.
While ardent Trump supporters populate conservative-leaning Fox News programs throughout the day, the network does not employ hosts that have any formal role in an election campaign.
Guilfoyle’s name has come up in the past regarding a possible role in the Trump administration. In May 2017, Guilfoyle was reportedly in talks to replace Sean Spicer, then the beleaguered White House press secretary.
Guilfoyle becomes the latest Fox News alum to cross over to work for Trump. Former Fox News Co-President Bill Shine — and confidant of the network’s top-rated personality, Sean Hannity — recently signed on as deputy chief of staff for communications for the White House. John Bolton was a contributor to the network before he was hired to be the administration’s national security advisor. One-time anchor Heather Nauert is an undersecretary for public affairs in the State Department.
Fox News, the top-rated cable news network, is a favorite outlet of Trump, who before he entered politics called in regularly to the morning show “Fox & Friends.” He has given the bulk of his interviews to the channel since he took office, although in recent weeks, he has been talking with other outlets such as ABC, CBS and CNBC.
A former San Francisco and Los Angeles prosecutor, Guilfoyle is the ex-wife of California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom. The couple divorced in 2005.