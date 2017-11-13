Keurig pulls ads from Sean Hannity's Fox News show, and Hannity fans fight back

Fans of Fox News host Sean Hannity are fighting back against coffee maker company Keurig, which announced Sunday that it has pulled its ads from his program.

Vermont-based Keurig is one of several advertisers that have moved their commercials out of Hannity’s program after he defended Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate from Alabama, against allegations that Moore pursued romantic relationships with underage girls 40 years ago.

Hannity said that Moore should be given the benefit of the doubt and questioned the veracity of the accounts of the women, which first appeared in the Washington Post last week.

In response to Keurig’s move, Hannity shared tweets from his fans that made derisive comments about the Keurig coffee maker. His supporters have also posted images showing the destruction of Keurig machines, which retail for $99.99 and up.

Hannity indicated that he will help in their protest, which has the hashtag #BoycottKeurig.

“Deplorable friends, I am buying 500 coffee makers tomorrow to give away!! Details on radio and TV. Hint; best videos!!” Hannity tweeted.

Boycotts have been called against Hannity before over positions he has taken on his show. None has resulted in a significant economic impact.

Hannity’s fans have pressured advertisers to reverse their decisions to pull out in the past. USAA, which provides insurance to members of the military, reversed its decision to pull its ads from Hannity’s show in May after a backlash on social media.

DNA testing website 23andMe, plus-size women’s clothing retailer Eloquii and vitamin maker Nature’s Bounty have also reportedly pulled ads from the “Hannity” program, which has scored the highest ratings in all of cable news in recent weeks. Realtor.com has removed a tweet that stated it pulled its ads.

Keurig and Fox News did not respond to requests for comment on the situation.

Advertiser pullouts led to former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly’s firing, which followed reports that he and the network had paid out $13 million to women who accused him of sexual harassment and abusive behavior.

The boycotts against Hannity have been over views expressed on his program. The host has decried those boycotts, calling them an attack on free speech.

