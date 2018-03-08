iPic is taking its luxury cinemas to Saudi Arabia, after movie theater ban is lifted

The nation announced in December that it would end its three-decade prohibition against movie theaters as part of a larger push toward modernization by the conservative kingdom's reform-focused leader. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's so-called Vision 2030 is billed as a strategy to open the country's economy and relax social strictures on its youthful populace. Authorities have also announced measures to allow women to drive, permit concerts and rein in the religious police.