Netflix to open retail centers in Texas and Pennsylvania with live ‘Bridgerton’ ‘experiences’

Netflix announced the first two locations for its Netflix House, shown in an artist’s rendering, will be in Pennsylvania and Texas.

Netflix said it will open retail complexes next year in Dallas and in King of Prussia, Pa., a major step for the streaming giant as it continues its push into in-person experiences as a way to capitalize on popular franchises such as “Bridgerton.”

The Los Gatos, Calif.-based company on Tuesday announced the locations of its new Netflix House venues, which will sell food and merchandise based on the streamer’s programs. The spaces will also let visitors walk through a replica of a “Bridgerton” set or compete in a challenge from “Squid Game.”

“At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy, and get a taste — literally — of your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings,” said Marian Lee, Netflix’s chief marketing officer in a post on Netflix’s promotional website Tudum.

The two stores will each take up more than 100,000 square feet, filling spaces that were previously occupied by department stores.

Lee said Netflix House “represents the next generation of our distinctive offerings,” adding the company has already launched more than 50 experiences in 25 cities.

Fans have flocked to Netflix events centered around its most popular titles, including “Bridgerton,” with some fans dressing up for balls that resemble the ones depicted in the Regency-era alternative history romance series.

Netflix uses such events to promote its content and keep fans engaged between seasons.

In addition, Netflix has expanded its retail offerings over time, selling “Bridgerton”-themed candles and soaps at retailers like Bath & Body Works and opening pop-up eateries.