Hoda Kotb is named co-anchor of NBC's 'Today,' replacing Matt Lauer

NBC is is making history with the appointment of Hoda Kotb as co-anchor of “Today.”

Kotb, 52, was named Tuesday to replace Matt Lauer, who was fired Nov. 28, putting her alongside co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, and giving “Today” its first all-female team in the 7 a.m.-to-9 a.m. flagship hours in the program’s 65-year history.

The broadcasting landmark was noted by NBC News elder statesman Tom Brokaw, who wrote on Twitter: “savannah and hoda — historic and so deserved. one more step in what i believe will [be] the hallmark of the 21st century. women [have] full parity.”

Kotb is a popular figure inside “Today” and has become a fan favorite since co-hosting the freewheeling 10 a.m. hour of the program with daytime TV legend Kathie Lee Gifford since 2008. Viewers have watched her successfully battle breast cancer and adopt an infant child during her run on the program, where cast members often share the milestones and challenges in their personal lives.

Kotb became a leading choice to replace Lauer after stepping in for him on Nov. 29, the day after he was dismissed following allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior with a female employee. Since the change, “Today” has topped ABC’s “Good Morning America” in the Nielsen ratings among total viewers, after finishing second through most of the year. The stable ratings performance likely encouraged NBC News executives to keep the team in place.

“Over the past several weeks, Hoda has seamlessly stepped into the co-anchor role alongside Savannah, and the two have quickly hit the ground running,” NBC News Chairman Andy Lack wrote in a memo sent to staff before the start of Tuesday’s program. “They have an undeniable connection with each other and most importantly, with viewers, a hallmark of ‘Today.’ Hoda is, in a word, remarkable. She has the rare ability to share authentic and heartfelt moments in even the most difficult news circumstances. It's a tribute to her wide range and her innate curiosity.”

Kotb’s appointment is also a symbolic step for NBC News, which is conducting an internal review of sexual harassment within the division in light of Lauer’s behavior, which had allegedly been ongoing while unbeknownst to upper management. Having two women at the front of the news division’s most important and profitable program is likely to be perceived as a progressive step toward improving its image.

The typical network morning show tableau has a man and a woman as co-anchors. A rare exception was when ABC’s “Good Morning America” was once fronted by Diane Sawyer and Robin Roberts.

“Today” launched in 1952, but it was more than 20 years for a woman to have a title equal to a leading man on the program. Women contributors were called “Today Girls” in the early years. Barbara Walters was the program’s biggest star through the 1960s and early ‘70s, but did not get a title equal to her male host until 1974. It had been put in her contract that she get the title if the male host, Frank McGee left the program. She got it when McGee died from an illness he had hid from management.

Women have served as co-hosts or co-anchors on “Today” ever since, but always with a man.

UPDATES:

10:35 a.m.: This post was updated to include additional reaction to Kotb’s appointment.

This post was originally published at 5 a.m.