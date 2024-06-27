Dr. Jen Ashton is saying goodbye to ‘Good Morning America’ and ABC News after 13 years

Dr. Jennifer “Jen” Ashton is focusing on the launch of her new wellness company.

Dr. Jennifer “Jen” Ashton is hanging up her stethoscope after 13 years with “Good Morning America” and ABC News.

Dr. Jen, who serves as the network’s chief medical correspondent and co-host of “GMA3: What You Need to Know” is leaving TV to focus on her wellness company. The doctor known for breaking down complex information into funny, helpful content was honored on “GMA” Thursday with a montage from her career at the network and heartfelt messages from the ABC crew, medical community and her family.

“Some of the biggest moments in our country’s history in health we covered, and that was an incredible honor and privilege to lead the No. 1 network in the country from the medical standpoint,” she said.

“What really stands out as I look at those 13-plus years is those moments in our country’s history where together we helped people at home with insight and perspective and analysis that I think we do better than anyone in network news here at ABC.”

Dr. Jen announced in April that she would be leaving ABC to “devote 100% of [her] bandwidth” to Ajenda, a wellness company focused on obesity, gynecology, fitness and nutrition.

“I think there’s a massive need now for good women’s health information and communication,” she told Michael Strahan at the time.

The company “is focused on information and content and community and symptom relief, and it launched with the free newsletter, Ajenda, with a Jen — see what I did there? — and I’ve been having a lot of fun with it.”

Dr. Jen also reassured audiences — and her “GMA” co-hosts — that she wasn’t gone for good.

“You guys are my family,” she said Thursday. “I’ll always be just a phone call away.”