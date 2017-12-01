NBCUniversal will conduct internal review on complaints made against Matt Lauer

NBCUniversal is launching an internal review of how the company handled the sexual misconduct complaints against fired “Today” anchor Matt Lauer.

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack told staffers Friday in a memo shared with reporters that “a team of the most experienced NBCUniversal Legal and Human Resources leaders have begun a thorough and timely review of what happened and what we can do to build a culture of greater transparency, openness and respect for each other. At the conclusion of the review we will share what we’ve learned, no matter how painful, and act on it.”

Lauer’s 20-plus-year run at the anchor desk of NBC’s iconic morning show ended Tuesday after executives heard a formal complaint from a female network employee who said Lauer engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior throughout 2014, including while “Today” was broadcasting from Sochi, Russia, to cover the Winter Olympics. Other women have come forward since then to report incidents with Lauer, including one who accused him of a sexual assault she said occurred in 2001.

Since Lauer’s firing, Lack and his executive team have found themselves fielding queries about what they knew about their star’s behavior and when they knew it.

The news division said that before Monday there were no complaints made against Lauer while the current management team has been in place, but questions are lingering over how aware they were of any issues female employees had with the anchor’s treatment of them over the years. Lack is a personal friend and professional mentor of Lauer, going back to the mid-1990s.

Lauer apologized, saying not every incident recounted in press reports about his behavior, which cited anonymous sources, were accurate. “But there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” he said in a statement issued Thursday.

Lack also said in the memo that his division will start implementing “in-person training on sexual harassment awareness and appropriate behavior in the workplace.” NBC News currently requires employees to take such training online.

CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." CAPTION It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." CAPTION "Suburbicon" star Julianne Moore and director George Clooney stopped by the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film. "Suburbicon" star Julianne Moore and director George Clooney stopped by the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film. CAPTION Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy." Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy."

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio