Company Town

Kate Snow is leaving Sunday anchor chair at ‘NBC Nightly News’

Kate Snow will leave the Sunday edition of "NBC Nightly News" next week.
(NBC News)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Kate Snow is giving up the anchor chair at the Sunday edition of “NBC Nightly News.”

Snow, 54, announced her departure at the end of her broadcast Sunday. She will remain as the anchor of “NBC News Daily,” the daytime program that is simulcast on the network and NBC News Now, the network’s free streaming news channel.

Snow asked to leave the program, having been on the Sunday shift since 2015. Her additional duties at NBC News Now — where she anchors two hours a day — had her working six days a week in recent years. NBC’s affiliate stations take an hour of the streaming newscasts for broadcast on linear television.

“Our audience on ‘NBC News Daily’ is growing fast and I have decided after a lot of thought to focus my attention Monday through Friday on that role,” Snow said.

Snow will anchor her final Sunday program next week. A rotation of substitutes will helm the show for the next few weeks until a permanent replacement is announced.

While there is chatter inside of NBC News about cost-cutting across the division, people familiar with the matter said the Sunday newscast will continue after Snow’s exit and the move is not related to any budgetary decisions.

Snow joined NBC News in 2010, after stints at ABC News and CNN. She is a frequent fill-in for Lester Holt on the weekday edition of “NBC Nightly News.” She will remain a senior national correspondent appearing on various programs in the division.

