Harvey Weinstein loses advisor Lisa Bloom, who came under pressure to quit

Harvey Weinstein lost a key supporter Saturday when attorney Lisa Bloom announced that she is resigning as an advisor to the disgraced movie executive.

"I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein," Bloom wrote on Twitter on Saturday. "My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement.”

Bloom didn't elaborate and she didn't respond to a request for comment.

Weinstein could not be reached for immediate comment.

The Los Angeles attorney announced on Thursday that she would be helping Weinstein in the wake of allegations published in the New York Times that the movie producer had sexually harassed numerous actresses and employees over a span of more than 20 years.

"Harvey has asked me to do a comprehensive review of his company's policies and practices regarding women in the workplace," Bloom said in her announcement Thursday.

Her resignation comes after a new report surfaced late Friday in the Huffington Post claiming that Weinstein had made unwanted sexual advances toward a TV journalist a decade ago in New York, including cornering the woman and masturbating in front of her.

Bloom had been facing intense public criticism over her decision to advise Weinstein in part due to her working relationship with the producer.

In April, the attorney announced a development deal with Weinstein and the rapper Jay-Z to turn her book "Suspicion Nation," about the death of Trayvon Martin, into a miniseries.

Among her most vocal critics was her own mother, Gloria Allred, the L.A. attorney famous for her media savvy in representing women who have alleged sexual harassment and assault.

“Had I been asked by Mr. Weinstein to represent him, I would have declined, because I do not represent individuals accused of sex harassment,” Allred said in a statement this week.

Bloom had recently boosted her public profile by representing Kathy Griffin following the comedian’s firing from CNN after she posed for a photograph showing her holding a fake severed head resembling President Trump.

On Friday, the board of Weinstein Co. said it has hired a law firm to investigate the sexual harassment allegations against the indie film boss, who is taking a leave of absence from the company.

david.ng@latimes.com

@DavidNgLAT