Ross Levinsohn named new publisher and CEO of Los Angeles Times as top editors ousted

In a dramatic shakeup at the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago-based parent company has installed new leadership and plans to invest more resources in the news organization to move it more quickly into the digital age.

Ross Levinsohn, 54, a veteran media executive who worked at Fox and served as interim chief of Yahoo, was named publisher and chief executive of the 135-year-old news organization. The move was announced Monday by Justin C. Dearborn, chief executive of Tronc, the parent company of the Los Angeles Times and eight other daily newspapers.

Jim Kirk, 52, a veteran Chicago news executive, who was publisher and editor of the Chicago Sun-Times until last week, was named interim editor of the storied newspaper.

The two men replace Davan Maharaj, who has served as both editor and publisher since March 2016 and has been at the paper since 1989. Maharaj and a handful of other senior editors, including Managing Editor Marc Duvoisin, Deputy Managing Editor for Digital Megan Garvey and Assistant Managing Editor of Investigations Matt Doig, also were terminated Monday morning.

The new leaders take over a news organization with flagging morale after years of management changes on top of huge shifts in consumer behavior that has roiled the entire newspaper industry. While still cranking out high-quality journalism, the paper hasn’t been able to keep pace with better resourced rivals on the East Coast, including the New York Times and the Washington Post.

“My aspiration is to draw upon the incredible amount of work that has been done here and broaden it,” Levinsohn said. “In my adult life, there has never been a more important time for journalism, for facts and for reporting. We have incredible change going on in the world.”

Dearborn said the company plans to invest more heavily in news in Washington, improve its culture report and its coverage of sports. Dearborn would like The Times to be a more authoritative voice reaching Asia and South America.

“Ross isn’t coming in to manage further downsizing,” Dearborn said. “We have more to offer.”

While never working in newspapers, Levinsohn is a media veteran. He served as interim chief executive of Yahoo at a particularly turbulent time, and before that he was president of Fox Interactive Media, where he oversaw a diverse group of digital properties, including MySpace, Fox Sports and Rotten Tomatoes. He played an integral role in the creation of the online video streaming site Hulu.

He was chief executive of Guggenheim Digital Media, where he managed such assets as the Hollywood Reporter, Billboard and Adweek, before a change in direction there. Most recently he served as co-founder of Whisper Advisors, a boutique

“Ross is an avid reader, supporter and he’s passionate about journalism,” Dearborn said. “What we need right now is someone who has broader global vision and someone who can execute on that.”

The Times and Tronc remain profitable, but revenue has fallen as more advertisers chase consumers on digital platforms instead of traditional media outlets.

“We just felt that we weren’t going in the direction that we needed to be going,” Dearborn said. “The L.A. Times brand is our brand that has a global reach and we just weren’t getting there fast enough.”

Maharaj in an email paid tribute to the journalists he has worked with over the years: “During the last 28 years, it has been an honor working with the best journalists in a great American newsroom. They are indomitable, and I wish them well in their continued fight to serve our community. I'm proud of the work we've done.”

meg.james@latimes.com

Twitter: @MegJamesLAT