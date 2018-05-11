MoviePass had a very bad week on Wall Street, reflecting concerns about its survival

MoviePass has become the most closely watched new player in the exhibition business since Helios & Matheson bought the startup in August and slashed its price for moviegoers. MoviePass soared from 20,000 users to more than 2 million after it dropped its monthly fee to $9.95 from its previous price of $30 to $50. The fast-growing service has drawn the ire of major cinema chains such a AMC Theatres, which say the low price will devalue the moviegoing experience.