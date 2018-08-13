Netflix CFO to step down after overseeing cash-fueled expansion

Netflix Inc. said Monday that Chief Financial Officer David Wells plans to step down after eight years on the job in which the streaming service transformed itself into a content powerhouse big enough to compete with traditional Hollywood studios.
Wells, 47, will help choose a successor and stay on until his replacement takes over to make sure the transition goes smoothly, Netflix said. Investors seemed to take the shakeup in stride, with shares falling less than 1% in the first minutes of trading.
Netflix, more than any other streaming service so far, has aggressively pumped billions of dollars into original content as it seeks to take on traditional studios. That has helped Netflix boost its subscribers numbers globally, but has also raised concerns about the company’s financial health.
Wells’ successor will have to contend with keeping the cash burn in check, as the Los Gatos, Calif., company also faces stiffer competition from the likes of Amazon.com Inc. and Walt Disney Co.’s new streaming service.