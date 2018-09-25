ABC wins the morning and evening ratings races, but network news is still losing viewers overall

“We’re focused on claiming as much of the broadcast audience as we can,” said NBC News President Noah Oppenheim, who noted that his network’s franchises “Today,” “NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt” and the Sunday public affairs program “Meet the Press,” all ranked first among viewers in the 25-to-54 age group coveted by advertisers. On the three morning shows alone, advertisers spend about $1 billion annually.