Michael Strahan’s ‘GMA’ absence will continue as he deals with ‘personal family matters’

Michael Strahan was last seen on “Good Morning America” on Oct. 26.

Michael Strahan’s absence from “Good Morning America” is expected to continue throughout this week due to concerns involving his family, according to ABC News.

The “GMA” co-anchor has been absent from his hosting duties for nearly two weeks, prompting questions from viewers. His last appearance on the ABC News show came on Oct. 26.

“Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters,” a network spokesperson said in a statement to The Times. “We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns.”

Strahan typically appears alongside a rotating cast that includes Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee. During his absence, either “Nightline” co-anchor Juju Chang or Linsey Davis, host of the Sunday edition of “World News Tonight,” has filled his seat.

Similarly, this past weekend and the weekend before, Strahan was a no-show on Fox’s “NFL Sunday,” where he serves as an analyst. Game-day coverage on Oct. 22 was his most recent appearance. Fox Sports commentator Curt Menefee told viewers during Sunday’s broadcast that Strahan was “dealing with a personal family matter,” echoing ABC News.

The football Hall-of-Famer has also been silent on social media. His latest tweet and Instagram post came Oct. 25. Both promoted his game show, “The $100,000 Pyramid.”

Representatives for Strahan did not respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Fans have taken to Strahan’s social media accounts to sound off their concerns.

“Where are you?,” one user asked on Strahan’s Instagram post.

“Hope you are okay Stray!!,” added another.

The NFL player-turned-host first joined “GMA” as a part-time co-host in 2014. He left his popular syndicated talk-show “Live With Kelly and Michael” in 2016 to become a full-time co-anchor on ABC’s flagship morning show, aiming to help boost its ratings as NBC competitor “Today” gained ground on “GMA’s” dominance as the most-watched morning show in the United States.

Strahan played for the New York Giants for 15 seasons as a defensive end and is widely considered among the best defensive players of his era. He capped off his career with a Super Bowl victory in 2007 against the New England Patriots.