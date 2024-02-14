Disney puts ABC News under TV networks business head Debra OConnell

Walt Disney Co. is putting all of its traditional TV assets — its news division, entertainment networks and TV station group — under a single executive.

Debra OConnell has been elevated to the new role of president, News Group and Networks, Disney Entertainment. ABC News President Kimberly Godwin will report to OConnell in the new alignment. Godwin previously reported to Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Dana Walden.

A 27-year-veteran of Disney, OConnell was already overseeing ABC Owned Television Stations and the business side of the company’s entertainment networks, including ABC, FX Networks, Freeform, National Geographic and the Disney-branded cable channels. She now adds ABC News to that portfolio.

“Debra is an excellent executive who has succeeded in a wide range of leadership roles around our company and knows very well the extraordinary power of ABC News and its world-class journalists,” Walden said in a statement. “This new role gives her oversight across all our linear operations, where she will be able to optimize our iconic brands and shepherd them into the future. I look forward to having her lead these incredibly talented teams as we build on our success.”

Godwin was hired in 2021, becoming the first Black woman to lead a broadcast TV news division. OConnell said in a memo to staff that Godwin has signed a contract extension to continue in her role.

Kim Godwin, president of ABC News. (Heidi Gutman / ABC)

The division’s signature shows, “ABC World News Tonight With David Muir” and “Good Morning America,” remain the most-watched morning and evening news programs on television but have seen their audiences erode with the decline of linear TV due to the migration to online video. Both programs have lost more than 20% of their viewers in the 25-to-54 age group that advertisers target, more than its competitors at CBS and NBC.

The division made significant cuts to senior personnel last year.

