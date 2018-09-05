Paramount Pictures names Nicole Clemens as television president, replacing fired executive

Paramount Pictures has named talent manager and producer Nicole Clemens as the next president of its television division, the Viacom Inc.-owned studio said Wednesday.
She replaces Amy Powell, who was fired less than two months ago for allegedly making racially insensitive comments on a conference call involving a Paramount TV show.
Clemens will report to Paramount Pictures Chairman and Chief Executive Jim Gianopulos, who orchestrated a dramatic management overhaul to revive the storied film and TV company after he took over last year. She starts Sept. 10.
Clemens previously worked as a manager and producer at Culver City-based production management company Anonymous Content, where she set up series for distributors and networks such as Netflix and Showtime. Before that, she was head of series development for 21st Century Fox’s FX Networks.
Los Angeles-based Paramount has been looking for a new television president since July, when Powell was ejected after being accused of making insensitive remarks stereotyping black people during a call about the company’s adaptation of “The First Wives Club.” The show features a predominantly black cast.
Powell, who was named head of the TV division in 2013 by Paramount’s then-CEO Brad Grey, has strongly denied making any inappropriate comments. Her ouster came a month after Netflix fired its chief communications officer for use a racial slur in the workplace.
Reviving Paramount’s TV business is an important part of the studio’s effort to make a comeback after years of financial struggles. Its series include “13 Reasons Why” on Netflix, “The Alienist,” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” on Amazon.
“I hope to continue to evolve Paramount Television as a studio focused on creating groundbreaking content and providing a welcoming place for talent to thrive,” Clemens said in a statement.