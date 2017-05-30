Scott Pelley said to be out as anchor of 'CBS Evening News'

Scott Pelley is leaving the anchor desk of the “CBS Evening News” in a major shake-up at the storied broadcast network.

The New York Post reported Tuesday that Pelley’s belongings were being removed from his office while he was away on assignment for “60 Minutes," which will become his full-time home at the network.

CBS News representatives did not comment on the account. But a person familiar with the news division’s plans who was not authorized to discuss it publicly said Pelley is going to depart “CBS Evening News” to become a full-time correspondent at the newsmagazine. The move could be announced as soon as Wednesday morning.

Pelley, 59, has been in the “CBS Evening News” anchor chair since June 2011, when he replaced Katie Couric. He has been with CBS News since 1989 and has been a “60 Minutes" correspondent since 2004.

Although Pelley has built on the audience he inherited from Couric, his broadcast has been behind “NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt” and “ABC World News Tonight With David Muir” in the ratings throughout its run. The program’s competitive position has been a source of frustration for executives within CBS, which has has led to talk of Pelley being replaced in recent months.

