Lt. Col. Ralph Peters says he's 'ashamed' of Fox News and leaves his role as analyst

"When prime-time hosts — who have never served our country in any capacity — dismiss facts and empirical reality to launch profoundly dishonest assaults on the FBI, the Justice Department, the courts, the intelligence community (in which I served) and, not least, a model public servant and genuine war hero such as Robert Mueller — all the while scaremongering with lurid warnings of 'deep-state' machinations — I cannot be part of the same organization, even at a remove," Peters wrote. "To me, Fox News is now wittingly harming our system of government for profit."