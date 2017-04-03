Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky files a sexual harassment suit against Roger Ailes and Bill Shine

Fox News was hit with another sexual harassment claim Monday, as on-air contributor Julie Roginsky filed a lawsuit against the network’s former chief executive Roger Ailes and its current co-president Bill Shine.

The suit filed Monday in New York State Supreme Court is the latest legal salvo in what has become a spiraling crisis for the 21st Century Fox unit.

Fox News was rocked this weekend by a report on $13 million in payouts for sexual harassment complaints made against its prime-time star Bill O’Reilly.

The top rated cable channel has been buffeted by sexual harassment complaints since former anchor Gretchen Carlson filed a lawsuit against Ailes in July.

Fox News recently reached a $2.5 million settlement with former contributor Tamara Holder, who accused a former vice president in charge of Fox News Latino of sexually assaulting her.

Roginsky is a Democratic political consultant who is paid to appear on various Fox News programs. According to her Twitter account, she served as a panelist on Saturday’s edition of the network’s “Bulls & Bears” business show.

In a statement released by Roginsky’s attorneys Smith Mullin, her complaint describes meetings during which Ailes repeatedly made unwanted sexual advances, including stating that she should engage in sexual relationships with “older, married, conservative men” because “they may stray but they always come back because they’re loyal” and that loyalty was a “two way street.”

Roginsky also alleges that Ailes insisted on a kiss "hello" but would not get out of his chair and used it as an opportunity to look down her dress. At these meetings Ailes also made crude sexual comments about other female on-air talent, the suit alleges.

Roginsky's suit said she rebuffed Ailes’ advances, which resulted in her losing opportunities at the network. She said she was denied promised hosting positions on the Fox News programs “The Five” and “Outnumbered.”

Roginsky also claims that current Fox News co-president Bill Shine retaliated against her for not supporting Ailes after Carlson filed her suit alleging that Ailes sabotaged her career after she rebuffed his sexual advances and complained of a hostile work environment.

Carlson's suit led to an investigation of harassment claims within Fox News, bringing other cases to light and resulting in significant settlement payments. It also led to Ailes’ forced exit from the network in July. Initially, a number of Fox News anchors, male and female, stated support for Ailes, but Roginsky would not join them due to her own experiences with Ailes.

Roginsky also contends she was never advised to contact the law firm that Fox News enlisted to investigate sexual harassment claims within the company, even though she had made her issues with Ailes known to management. The suit said Roginsky detailed the harassment by Ailes in a meeting with Shine, Fox News counsel Dianne Brandi and executive vice president Suzanne Scott on Nov. 29, 2016.

“[Roginsky] was never advised that Fox News had a policy prohibiting sexual harassment, nor was she made aware of any reporting mechanism or policy prohibiting retaliation against those who complained about sexual harassment,” Smith Mullin said in a statement. “Rather, Roginsky says she witnessed retaliation against those who complained.”

A Fox News representative was not available to comment on Roginsky’s suit.

Federal prosecutors are examining whether Fox News settlement payments for sexual harassment claims should have been reported to the shareholders of 21st Century Fox.

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio