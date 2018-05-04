Three women file a sexual harassment lawsuit against Charlie Rose and CBS

The suit filed Friday in New York State Supreme Court follows a detailed report by the Washington Post in which 27 women, including 13 at CBS, claimed they were sexually harassed by Rose over his 40-year career in television news. Rose, 76, who was co-anchor of "CBS This Morning" for nearly six years, was fired in November after a Post report said that he harassed eight women who worked on his talk show "Charlie Rose" on PBS.