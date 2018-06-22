'Roseanne' spinoff without Roseanne Barr was 'best option' after a bad break for ABC

“Roseanne” was not expected to be a big profit center for ABC in the upcoming 2018-19 TV season due to its high cost. But it was certain to provide a potent audience lead-in to the network’s most promising new comedy this fall, the family comedy “The Kids Are Alright.” The new show can now at least benefit from the high interest in first episode of “The Conners” and how it deals with Roseanne’s exit.