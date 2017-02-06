Super Bowl LI scores TV ratings that look about equal to last year's

The overnight ratings for the Fox telecast of Super Bowl LI were slightly off from last year’s game.

In the 56 markets measured by Nielsen, the New England Patriots’ stunning come-from-behind 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons averaged a 48.8 rating and a 72 share on Sunday. The figure is 0.4% below Super Bowl 50, which averaged a 49 rating and a 73 share last year on CBS, when the game averaged 111.9 viewers nationally.

A rating point is equal to a percentage point of TV homes in a market.

The number of viewers who watched Super Bowl LI will be available Monday afternoon.

The viewing record for the game was set in 2015 with NBC's telecast of Super Bowl XLIX, watched by an average audience of 114.4 million viewers.

Pittsburgh was the highest-rated overnight market for Super Bowl LI, with a 57.9 rating. Atlanta averaged a 57.0 rating, ranking third out of the 56 markets. The Patriots’ home market of Boston averaged a 54.3 rating, ranking eighth.

Fox said the halftime show featuring Lady Gaga scored a 50 rating in the overnight markets, which was higher than the average for the game.

