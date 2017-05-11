Meet Tony Vinciquerra, the 'not flashy' executive tasked with fixing struggling Sony Pictures

He’s not a studio boss from central casting. Tony Vinciquerra is a low-key executive with unflappable style and lack of pretension in an industry known for big egos.

Those are precisely the qualities that made Vinciquerra an appealing candidate to run Sony Pictures Entertainment as it looks like to dial down the drama at its Culver City studio.

Since the devastating computer hack in 2014 that the U.S. government blamed on North Korea, the studio has been roiled by turmoil: the release of embarrassing emails, bickering among senior executives, high-level departures and a string of movies that collapsed at the box office.

Tokyo-based electronic giant Sony Corp. on Thursday announced that Vinciquerra, who helped build Fox’s cable channels into industry leaders, will replace Sony Pictures Entertainment Chief Executive Michael Lynton on June 1.

“His challenges are absolutely formidable,” said Jeffrey Cole, director of the USC Center for the Digital Future. “Sony has lacked direction for a very long time.”

Vinciquerra must set a collaborative tone for the studio and boost morale among demoralized troops who have endured years of corporate upheaval. He also faces the difficult task of improving Sony’s movie and TV performance at a time when changes in consumer behavior and digital streaming services have strained traditional economics.

Vinciquerra, 62, could become a sorely needed stabilizing force at Sony, industry insiders say.

“He is a calm and strategic media executive,” said Peter Rice, who eventually succeeded Vinciquerra as chairman of the Fox Networks Group. “He’s measured, thoughtful and smart.”

Since it was announced in January that Lynton would leave after 13 years running the studio, Sony Corp. Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai has been spending more time in Culver City, assessing the operation and overseeing the CEO search.

“Tony is a proven, results-oriented leader with extensive experience running and driving growth in large, complex media and entertainment businesses,” Hirai said in a statement. “His operating skills, effectiveness working with creative teams and expertise in managing digital disruption and new technologies make him the perfect choice to lead SPE.”

The veteran executive has spent more than 30 years in television business. He ran one of the largest TV station chains in the country, Hearst Argyle, before joining Fox, where he played a pivotal role in transforming a hodgepodge of cable channels into a multibillion-dollar business. Since leaving Fox in 2011, Vinciquerra has served as a senior advisor to the private equity firm Texas Pacific Group. In that role he helped launch STX Entertainment studio.

Still, several Hollywood executives questioned Vinciquerra’s appointment because he hasn’t managed a large business since he left Fox in 2011 — long before streaming service Netflix disrupted the industry. He has limited film experience. Sony’s film unit, known for “Spider-Man,” and “Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” historically has produced nearly half of Sony Pictures’ revenue, but Vinciquerra has never run a movie studio.

“That’s been the rap on 20 high-level media executives who came from television — me included,” said mogul Peter Chernin, the former Fox entertainment chief who hired Viniciquerra in 2001 to run the Fox television network. “It’s silliness, movie-business navel gazing: Tony is not going to be the guy on the set — he’s the strategic guy with the skills to run the business.”

While at Fox, he typically skipped the glad-handing celebrity scene, instead heading home after work to be with his wife, Toni, and their three children.

“He’s not flashy,” Chernin said. “That’s not who he is, nor who he wants to be.”

A former underling at Fox recalled when the TV distribution group was holed up in their offices one New Year’s Eve trying to hammer out a carriage contract with Time Warner Cable. Around 9 p.m., when some in Hollywood were headed to swank parties, Vinciquerra showed up with food for 40 people and then stayed through the night to help his team seal the deal.

“He’s a very good team-builder,” Robert Simonds, chief executive of STX Entertainment, where Vinciquerra has been a founding board member, said. “He’s not leading with his ego.”

Vinciquerra, the only son among four children, was raised in a two-bedroom apartment in Albany, N.Y., sleeping on a foldout couch. In his youth he worked a number of odd jobs, including scooping ice cream, busing tables and sweeping up hair clippings at his grandfather's barbershop.

"I had to earn my own way," he told The Times in 2009.

While attending the State University of New York, Vinciquerra landed a job selling ads for a local radio station at $25 a pop and discovered a valuable technique for generating clients: He would scour newspaper classified ads for businesses that were hiring, figuring they had money to spend. He then would make courtesy calls.

In his 30s, Vinciquerra was running TV stations, including stints in Boston and Philadelphia, and later the Hearst-Argyle television group, one of the largest TV station chains in the nation.

After joining News Corp., Vinciquerra helped build the Fox sports and entertainment networks, including FX and the company’s international TV channels, into a multibillion-dollar juggernaut. He managed Fox’s interests in sports teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, and built its regional sports networks into a powerhouse. He also helped guide the Fox broadcast network into the No. 1 position among 18- to 49-year-old viewers, and it remained there for eight seasons.

Chernin pushed him into bigger roles handling contentious negotiations with cable and satellite operators, where he often squeezed them for fees. He launched such channels as the Big Ten Network and the National Geographic channels.

“He grew businesses that he didn’t have experience in — but he got in there and learned them and mastered them,” Chernin said.

Vinciquerra also developed a reputation for being the enforcer of cost cuts, which included some executive departures.

He left Fox in early 2011 when the senior ranks became particularly top-heavy, and his turf overlapped with other Murdoch lieutenants’.