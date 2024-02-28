Netflix hires ‘It’ producer Dan Lin for top film job, replacing Scott Stuber

Netflix announced Wednesday that film producer Dan Lin has been tapped as chairman of the streaming company’s film division, replacing longtime movie chief Scott Stuber.

Lin has achieved much success by producing tent-pole live-action and animated movies, including the “Lego” and “It” movies for Warner Bros. and the recent live-action series adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” for Netflix. He also worked with the Los Gatos, Calif. streaming giant on the Oscar-nominated film, “The Two Popes.”

Since forming his production company, Rideback, more than a decade ago, Lin has produced films that have grossed $6 billion in worldwide box office, Netflix said.

Lin’s production company is located in Los Angeles’ Historic Filipinotown neighborhood, an enclave that also includes the home bases for Ava DuVernay’s Array and Margot Robbie’s Lucky Chap

Lin will start at the Sunset Boulevard Netflix campus on April 1. Stuber announced earlier this year that he would step down in mid-March to form his own entertainment company.

Lin will report to Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, who previous ran global television at the firm.

“Dan’s experience as both an executive and a producer is marked by a consistent ability to draw in exceptional filmmakers,” Bajaria said. “But what really got my attention was his creation of Rideback, a dynamic community for filmmakers, fostering collaborative and creative environments. His visionary approach has led to the establishment of incubators and residencies, propelling the careers of extraordinary talent, as well as a steady slate of blockbuster films.”

Before launching his own company, Lin worked at Warner Bros. Pictures as a senior vice president of production. He worked at Warner Bros. from 1999 to 2007, contributing to major motion pictures during his tenure, including Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-winning drama “The Departed.”

“While I’ve been approached many times during my past 15 years at Rideback, I could truly never imagine leaving until Bela reached out with this incredible opportunity,” Lin said, adding that he felt the move to Netflix was “a natural transition” because of his prior experience with the company and its determination to engage global audiences.

“Bela’s vision for the Netflix film division immediately interested me as it aligned so strongly with my own personal and professional values and what we have been building at Rideback,” Lin said. “It’s always been my aspiration at Rideback to make movies with worldwide appeal and universal themes, and there is no better place to do that than at the company with the widest global audience.”

Lin said he would pass “the reins” at Rideback to newly installed Co-CEO’s Jonathan Eirich and Michael LoFaso.

Stuber, who joined Netflix in 2017, oversaw the streamer’s growth in the production and release of original movies, making Netflix one of Hollywood’s biggest producers in terms of pure volume.

Under his tenure, the company released widely seen movies including the action flick “Red Notice” and sci-fi film “The Adam Project,” as well as critically acclaimed films such as Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog.”

