Actor files sexual assault complaint with LAPD against ex-APA agent Tyler Grasham, rep says

Tyler Cornell, a 20-year-old actor, filed a complaint this weekend with the Los Angeles Police Department making sexual assault allegations against former Hollywood agent Tyler Grasham, the actor’s representative told the Los Angeles Times.

The complaint adds to recent allegations made by young men who say Grasham sexually assaulted or harassed them in the last decade. The veteran agent’s employer, Beverly-Hills-based Agency for the Performing Arts, fired Grasham on Oct. 20 as the first accusers went public.

Cornell’s representative, Frederick Levy, confirmed that the actor had filed a police complaint against Grasham, but said in an email that he could not provide any further information and that his client “is not read[y] to speak to anyone quite yet.”

When asked Monday morning whether Cornell had filed a complaint against Grasham, an LAPD spokesperson said there “was a report taken over the weekend related to sexual assault allegations,” but would not confirm the involvement of Cornell or Grasham. Because of the confidential nature of the matter, no further information could be immediately released, the spokesperson said.

A person familiar with the complaint, who was not authorized to discuss it on the record, said it concerned an incident that allegedly occurred this month.

Deadline Hollywood, which first reported the existence of the complaint, quoted an LAPD spokesperson referring to it as a “sodomy crime report,” but The Times has not confirmed that.

An APA spokesperson said the agency was preparing a statement in response to this latest allegation. The APA has said it has hired an outside investigator to look at allegations against Grasham, which it said it takes “very seriously.”

Grasham’s unraveling began when filmmaker Blaise Godbe Lipman accused the agent of sexually assaulting him when he was a teenage actor in 2007. More allegations have followed, most of them from young men in the industry who say Grasham plied them with alcohol and made unwanted sexual advances.

Shortly before Grasham was fired, his most prominent client — actor Finn Wolfhard of “Stranger Things” and “It” fame — left APA in the wake of the allegations.

