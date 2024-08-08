‘NCIS’ actor Gabriel Olds charged with 7 felony sexual assault counts amid LAPD investigation

Actor Gabriel Olds has been arrested and charged with multiple violent sexual assaults, according to Los Angeles police, and investigators say they are searching for more potential victims.

Mugshot of Gabriel Olds. (LAPD)

The 52-year-old actor who appeared in TV shows such as “Six Feet Under,” “NCIS” and the movie “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” was booked into jail Wednesday morning on seven felony charges after a lengthy investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police began investigating Olds in January 2023 after a 41-year-old woman reported that he had raped her at her L.A. home, according to LAPD sex crimes detectives familiar with the case. Detectives later learned of two more women who had made similar allegations dating back to 2013. In each case, the women alleged that dating encounters with Olds descended into violent sexual assaults.

“We heard the same story again and again,” LAPD Det. Brent Hopkins said. “Mr. Olds started off charming, but then used brutal violence.

Advertisement

“Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up,” Hopkins said.

Detectives allege that Olds sexually assaulted three women in violent attacks as well as two other women who reported less voilent sexual conduct. But investigators suspect the actor may have more victims.

Authorities say Olds, a New York native with screenwriting credits and numerous acting parts dating to the 1990s, used his status as a Yale-educated actor to entice the women, whom investigators said he typically met through dating applications. Police say Olds lured the women into a false sense of security during their initial encounters before turning sexually violent.

Advertisement

Based on the LAPD investigation, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office filed seven felony assault charges against Olds last month. A warrant for his arrest was issued soon after by a judge.

The charges include rape, rape of an unconscious person, sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape and injury on a girlfriend or significant other. Prosecutors say Olds raped one woman on March 15, 2013, and another on Sept. 1 of that year, as well as a third woman on Jan. 19, 2023.