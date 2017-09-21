Vice Media video workers to unionize with writers and editors guilds

Video workers at Vice Media have chosen to unionize with the Writers Guild of America, East, as well as the Motion Picture Editors Guild in a move that will organize about 300 additional individuals at the millennial-focused new media company.

The East Coast chapter of the writers guild already represents about 100 individuals working on written content for Vice, based in Brooklyn.

On Thursday, the two guilds announced that a majority of Vice’s content creators had signed cards with the East Coast branch of the writers guild and that a majority of the company’s post-production workers had signed cards with the editors guild.

The announcement was based on a third-party check of cards submitted by Vice workers, according to the guilds. They said Vice’s organizing committee submitted a letter to Vice’s management in May requesting the company honor their decision to unionize. Vice leaders officially recognized the decision Thursday.

Union representation will now extend to staff and freelance employees working on video content for Vice.com, the Viceland cable channel and Vice programming on HBO.

“The WGAE knows it is essential for people who create content in this dynamic environment to have a seat at the table as the way the work is done — the way the content is made and distributed — continues to change,” said Lowell Peterson, executive director of the WGAE, in a statement.

“We have built a constructive relationship with Vice management and applaud the company for continuing to respect the right of its employees to engage in collective bargaining.”

A representative of Vice was not immediately available for comment.

The guild has been actively working to organize new media newsrooms in New York. In February, members of the MTV News staff voted to unionize with the guild.

Vice targets millennial viewers with its often irreverent mix of news and pop culture commentary.

The company laid off about 60 staffers in July as it moved to refocus its mission more toward online video. The layoffs, which represented about 2% of the company’s estimated 3,000 employees, came on the heels of Vice’s June announcement that it had raised $450 million in investment from private equity firm TPG.

david.ng@latimes.com

@DavidNgLAT