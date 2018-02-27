Weinstein Co. bankruptcy could hurt victims' chances for compensation, legal experts say

Some victims' rights advocates worried about whether Weinstein's accusers will be left in the lurch. In a Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, which forestalls claims by creditors until the company can reorganize, the accusers would take a back seat to the studio's secured creditors, who themselves would be paid pennies on the dollar, victims' attorneys and legal experts said. Bankruptcy would also halt numerous lawsuits against the company from women who accused the studio of negligence or facilitating Weinstein's abuses.