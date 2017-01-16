Weinstein Co. serves up 'The Founder' amid smaller film slate and shift to TV

In Weinstein Co.'s "The Founder," opening nationwide this week, McDonald's executive Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton) uses strong-arm tactics to wring gold from the golden arches, turning them into a ubiquitous symbol of American success. But in the process, he alienates associates and burns his share of bridges.

Can Harvey Weinstein relate? The movie boss possesses a similar kind of Midas punch. By sheer force of personality, he has transformed the numerous independent films under his banner into Oscar and box-office gold. But the luster of the Weinstein brand isn’t what it used to be as the company has dealt with a tough two years at the box office and a rapidly changing indie landscape.

In an interview, Weinstein was alternately jovial, enthusiastic and defensive while also dispensing a decent amount of salty language. The producer-distributor is the same larger-than-life personality as he’s always been. But the company he runs with his brother, Bob, is changing by embracing streaming TV and cable programming as a component as important, if not more so, as its prestigious theatrical arm.

“TV at this point of my career is more lucrative and a lot easier to do,” said Weinstein. “When you're making movies, you're walking the high wire."

He should know. Recent disappointments include the boxing drama “Hands of Stone” and the critically acclaimed “Sing Street.” “Your board is there to make money and sometimes I choose a little stubbornly not to make money,” said Weinstein. “I choose art over business."

But the drama “Lion” has been a bright spot, and continues to do respectable business with plans to go nationwide this month as it builds awards momentum.

The theatrical business is “up and down like an EKG,” said Weinstein.

Industry experts said it would be unwise to underestimate the Weinstein Co. “The one thing I have learned from competing with them is to never count them out,” said Joe Pichirallo, a former executive at Fox Searchlight and Focus Features, and now a professor at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. “I have heard the death knell for the Weinsteins many times, only to see them roar back.”

At the height of his career at Miramax more than 15 years ago, Harvey Weinstein pioneered the concept “that awards are important to the marketing of independent films,” said Pichirallo. “But to compete, you have to spend millions, sometimes even more than what it cost to put a movie in theaters. He’s become a victim of a world he helped create.”

The fortunes of the 11-year-old Weinstein Co. remain murky since the privately held New York company is controlled by a group of nine shareholders, with the brothers retaining a 46% interest. The company has at least $505 million in financing from a group of institutions led by Union Bank.

Weinstein Co. could get an additional infusion of capital if its long-percolating plan to sell a stake in its TV division comes to fruition. Executives confirmed they are exploring a sale of a majority stake in the division that would allow the Weinstein brothers to remain involved in the management. A 50% sale would bring in about $300 million, executives said.

A deal with Britain’s ITV to acquire the entire TV division fell through in 2015. Weinstein Co. said it is being selective about potential partners.

Weinstein Co. said its TV division saw $31.6 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in 2015, and projects $50.6 million for 2016. But the rosy outlook doesn’t paint a complete picture since the company declined to disclose full financial results.

Last year, Weinstein Co. released just six movies in theaters (not including its genre division, Dimension), down from a high of 14 releases in 2014.

But executives plan to boost output this year, releasing up to 10 movies.

“Movies are still important for the kind of movies that work,” said Chief Operating Officer David Glasser. The company will focus “on the ones we know people will want to get off their couch to see.”

Since ending its tumultuous relationship with Disney under the Miramax brand in 2005, the New York-based mini-major studio has sought to diversify beyond Oscar-friendly films by expanding into new territory, most recently with projects at Netflix and Amazon. But these efforts have so far yielded mixed results — its “Marco Polo” series on Netflix was recently canceled — and have cost the Weinsteins millions.

The revolving door of executive talent has fueled additional talk about its stability. The company laid off about 20% of its workforce last year and currently has about 130 people.

Indie distributors face a world that is “mirroring the major studios in a feast-or-famine way,” said John Sloss, a producer and head of Cinetic Media, a film advisory management company.

Indie releases tend to either hit it big, like “La La Land” and “Manchester by the Sea,” or disappear quickly.

“Filmmakers are becoming less precious about having a big theatrical release. There’s less of a stigma about premiering on the small screen.”

Harvey, left, and Bob Weinstein in Beverly Hills in 2012. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Weinstein Co. is partnering with Amazon on two upcoming series from director David O. Russell and “Mad Men” creator Matt Weiner.

Harvey Weinstein said the company has already sold off rights to the Russell-directed series, a mob-themed story that costs $160 million and will star Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore. “We're into profit. Very nice profit, by the way,” said Weinstein. “Everyone will be in very good shape before the camera starts.”

The company is also producing several cable projects, including the upcoming “Waco” miniseries on Spike; the Navy SEAL drama series “Six” on the History channel, debuting this month; and the long-running “Project Runway” reality series on Lifetime.