A revitalized Brian Williams stays up late for MSNBC — and President Trump

“The 11th Hour” was supposed to last only through the 2016 campaign season. But the program is entering its third year this fall. The format of the program — which expanded to an hour — allows Williams to use a more conversational style than an evening news anchor is allowed in 22 story-packed minutes. “Later, the president warns a foreign country not to let their people come here, or as we call it — Tuesday,” Williams said on one recent broadcast, an example of its casual tone.