Hallie Jackson is the new Sunday anchor for ‘NBC Nightly News’

Hallie Jackson is the new Sunday anchor of "NBC Nightly News."
(NBC News)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Hallie Jackson is taking over the anchor chair on the Sunday edition of “NBC Nightly News.”

NBC News announced Wednesday that Jackson would take over the anchor chair on April 7. She succeeds Kate Snow, who remains at the network as a senior correspondent.

“Hallie is an exceptional journalist and an extraordinary broadcaster, representing the very best of NBC News,” Janelle Rodriguez, executive vice president of programming for NBC News, said in a statement. “She is a natural fit to anchor our flagship newscast on Sundays.”

Jackson, 39, started her career at NBC News as a Los Angeles-based correspondent in 2014. She was chief White House correspondent during the Trump administration and was one of the network’s highest profile reporters during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In 2020, Jackson was a co-moderator for the most watched Democratic presidential primary debate in history, when 20 million viewers watched the candidates face off in Las Vegas on NBC and MSNBC.

She has also served as a daytime news anchor on cable network MSNBC.

Jackson will continue to serve as a daily anchor on NBC News Now, the network’s 24-streaming news channel. She also continues as a senior Washington correspondent reporting across various NBC News programs.

Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

