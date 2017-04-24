Writers Guild of America members authorize strike as contract deadline looms

Members of the Writers Guild of America voted overwhelmingly Monday to authorize a strike just a week before the union’s contract is set to expire May 1.

Although the vote is largely seen as a negotiating tactic to put pressure on the studios, it moves the union one step closer to a work stoppage that would probably have widespread repercussions throughout the film and TV industry.

The guild said 96.3% of the 6,310 writers who cast ballots voted in favor of the strike authorization. A strike could still be avoided if the two sides reach an agreement by the deadline next week.

Negotiations between the guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is scheduled to resume Tuesday, giving the two sides just a week to resolve their differences before a strike goes into effect.

The alliance, which represents the major Hollywood studios and broadcast networks, said in a statement Monday that its members are “committed to reaching a deal at the bargaining table that keeps the industry working.”

The industry group said writers lost more than $287 million in compensation during the last WGA strikes in 2007.

The two sides have been locked in contentious negotiations over issues of compensation and benefits. The guild has stated that its members have been squeezed by the trend of fewer episodes per season, which has eroded their incomes. It is asking for pay increases, including bigger residuals for shows streamed on Netflix and Amazon.

The guild is also asking for increased employer contributions to its health plan, which has faced deficits in recent years.

Talks began in March and have been marked by discord. The two sides walked away from the table March 24 after the WGA said producers refused their demands.

The last WGA strike was in 2007-08, when writers walked off the job for 100 days, disrupting TV and movie production throughout the entertainment industry.

