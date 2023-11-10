Advertisement
Company Town

SAG-AFTRA board approves a landmark deal to end the actors’ strike

Black and yellow SAG-AFTRA on strike picket signs lie on the ground against a black metal fence
SAG-AFTRA members have suspended their strike as they await a vote on a tentative deal reached with the alliance representing major Hollywood studios and streamers.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

SAG-AFTRA’s national board of directors on Friday approved a tentative contract negotiated with the major studios earlier this week to end the nearly four-months long actors’ strike.

The approval, which was expected, clears the way for the contract to be voted on by members before it takes effect. The vote among board members was 86% in favor of the three-year film and TV contract, the union said.

The union ended the strike on Thursday after 118 days, saying it had secured an historic agreement to improve pay and protections for its 160,000 members.

Hollywood, CA - July 26: Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), joined by members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), come together to picket in front of Netflix headquarters, in Hollywood, CA, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Entertainment's largest guilds have come together, during disputed contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Company Town

Actors’ strike ends: The SAG-AFTRA deal, what happened and what’s next

SAG-AFTRA has approved a deal from the studios to end its historic strike. The actors were on strike for more than 100 days.

Nov. 10, 2023

Advertisement

The tentative contract, the details of which have not yet been made public, is expected to address the core issues that drove actors to the picket lines since July, such as, higher minimum pay, increased residual payments for streaming shows and improved health benefits, as well as protections related to self-taped auditions and the use of artificial intelligence in filmmaking.

The guild’s negotiating committee said the contract would “enable SAG-AFTRA members from every category to build sustainable careers” and that “thousands of performers now and into the future will benefit from this work.”

After the guild’s negotiating committee reached the deal with the alliance representing major studios, the contract was passed over to SAG-AFTRA’s national board. The board reviewed the deal on Friday before voting to approve it.

The Writers Guild of America ended its strike, which began in early May, last month.

Moody’s Investors Service on Friday estimated the new contracts will cost the studios an additional $600 million a year in costs for productions.

“We expect studios will trim their use of A-list talent, greenlight less filming on location and instead use more soundstages and green-screens, and that they will trim post production spending and special effects,” Moody’s senior vice president Neil Begley wrote in the report.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.

Times Staff Writer Meg James contributed to this report

Company TownEntertainment & ArtsJobs, Labor & WorkplaceArtificial Intelligence
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times on the Fast Break entertainment news team. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he wrote award-winning features. His work can also be found at his hometown newspaper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, Voice of San Diego and San Diego Reader.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement