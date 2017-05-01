Airbnb and San Francisco agree to make hosts register with the city

Airbnb Inc. said Monday that under a settlement with its home city of San Francisco it will create a system to ensure users who offer rentals on its service register with authorities.

The short-term rental company had fought to block the city’s registration requirement.

“A key component of the agreement is the creation of a streamlined, online registration system through the Airbnb platform,” Airbnb said Monday in a statement. “Once implemented, this system will ensure every host in San Francisco is registered and compliant with the city’s rules.”

Creating and rolling out the system will take about eight months, Airbnb said.

Under the deal, the company will provide a monthly list of all San Francisco listings to the city, so officials can verify that units are registered. Airbnb will deactivate listings if the city notifies it of an invalid registration.

City Atty. Dennis Herrera called the settlement a "game changer" in protecting the housing supply.

Critics complain Airbnb's business model encourages landlords to take already scarce rentals off the market. Supporters of the model say they couldn't afford to live in San Francisco without the extra money made in rentals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.