FAA funding bill could cut 'unreasonable' airline fees

Members of Congress, who fly more than the average American, also bridle at the myriad airline fees that amounted to almost $2.4 billion in the first half of this year and totaled $4.6 billion last year. Some of them fume in public too. But they all are mindful that the airline industry has contributed $12.4 million to the campaigns of incumbents in the last 10 years, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, and already has given incumbents $2.4 million in the election cycle that will end with the Nov. 6 election.