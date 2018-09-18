Demand for air travel is strong, but higher fuel costs are cutting into airline profits

Airlines expenses jumped to $43.4 billion in the second quarter of the year, up from $38.5 billion in the same period last year, according to the bureau. The report shows that the airline industry spent $21.8 billion in fuel in the first seven months of the year, up 34.5%. During that period, a gallon of jet fuel sold for an average price of about $2.11, compared to $1.62 per gallon in the same period last year.