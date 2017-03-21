Andy Puzder is stepping down as CEO of Carl's Jr. parent firm CKE

Fast-food executive Andy Puzder, whose bid to become Labor secretary collapsed last month, is stepping down as chief executive of Carl’s Jr. parent CKE Restaurants.

Taking over the reins at CKE will be Jason Marker, a fast-food veteran who has served as president of Kentucky Fried Chicken. Marker will start the job in April.

For six decades, CKE — which also owns the Hardee’s chain — was based in Southern California. But last year, the company announced it was consolidating operations and moving its headquarters to Nashville, Tenn.

Puzder has served as chief executive of CKE since 2000. In a statement Tuesday, he lauded Marker as an “outstanding executive who will continue to build the Hardees and Carl’s Jr. brands.”

“I expressed my desire to have CKE plan for succession approximately a year ago,” he said. “I could not be more pleased to have Jason Marker selected to be the company’s next leader.”

In 2010, CKE was taken private when it was sold in a $1-billion deal to an affiliate of private equity firm Apollo Management. Three years later, a different private equity firm, Roark Capital Group, bought the company from Apollo for an undisclosed amount.

Puzder had been outspoken in recent years on business issues and served as an economic advisor to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. In December, Trump tapped him to be Labor Secretary.

Democrats, unions and workers’ rights advocates immediately opposed Puzder’s nomination. They criticized him for labor law violations at his company’s restaurants and past statements opposing a significant increase in the federal minimum wage. His musings about the advantage of increased automation at restaurants also sparked some controversy.

Puzder’s bid was hurt by decades-old allegations of spousal abuse by his wife — who since has recanted the accusations — and Puzder’s admission that he had employed a housekeeper who was in the U.S. illegally. With a growing number of Senate Republicans expressing concerns, Puzder withdrew Feb. 15.

He said a top administration official called him to say there didn’t seem to be enough votes for confirmation.

“I didn’t want to tilt at windmills,” Puzder told Fox Business Network on March 9.

He blamed Democrats for the collapse of his nomination.

“I think the big problem here was the left and the Democrats really didn’t want a successful businessman who started out as a working-class kid,” he said in the Fox interview. “That really was their worst nightmare for the Department of Labor.”

shan.li@latimes.com

Follow Shan on Twitter @ByShanLi