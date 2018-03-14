Equifax executive committed insider trading after massive data breach, SEC and Justice Department allege

A former Equifax executive has been accused of insider trading by federal officials for allegedly dumping thousands of shares of the company's stock after a massive data breach at the credit reporting firm last year.
In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Jun Ying — who at the time was chief information officer of a U.S. unit of Equifax — sold about 6,800 Equifax shares after he learned of the breach but before the company had announced it publicly, amounting to an illegal trade based on insider information.
In addition to the civil suit brought by the SEC, Ying is facing criminal insider-trading charges from the Department of Justice. He was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday and is set to be arraigned this week.
Ying sold his Equifax shares Aug. 28 for about $950,000. The SEC estimated that had he sold those shares after the breach was made public in September, he would have made $117,000 less. It also alleged that Ying sold shares shortly after researching how a smaller data breach in 2015 affected the stock price of Experian, an Equifax competitor.
Ying, 42, resigned from the company in October after Equifax found he had violated its internal insider-trading policy and threatened him with termination, according to the SEC lawsuit.
Equifax shares plunged in value after the Atlanta-based credit-reporting company disclosed the breach Sept. 7. The company ultimately revealed that the personal information of nearly 150 million Americans was exposed. It is the largest-ever known breach of personal information data.
Ying, who began working for Equifax in 2013, was considered a potential successor to the company's global chief information officer, according to the SEC's complaint.
On Aug. 25 — more than a week before Equifax publicly announced the breach — Ying deduced that the company had been the target of a breach, the SEC alleges.
Equifax had not yet made clear to Ying that it itself had been breached, but told him it was responding to a "VERY large breach opportunity" at an unnamed company, the SEC lawsuit says. The suit details a string of phone calls, meetings and text messages that day, in which Ying said he was "starting to put 2 and 2 together."
The following Monday, Aug. 28, Ying exercised options to buy 6,815 shares of Equifax stock, then immediately sold those shares. Just before selling those shares, the SEC alleged, Ying reviewed stock information that showed Experian shares had dipped 4% after that company's data breach.
The next day, Aug. 29, Ying was officially informed that Equifax had been the target of the breach, according to the SEC suit.
The SEC wants Ying to pay back the $117,000 in illegal gains it says he made by selling shares before the breach was publicly announced. It also wants him to pay an unspecified fine and to be prohibited from serving as an officer of a publicly traded company.
In September, the U.S. Justice Department opened a criminal investigation into whether top officials at Equifax had violated insider trading laws in connection with the breach. Three Equifax Inc. senior executives — Chief Financial Officer John Gamble, and Presidents Joseph Loughran and Rodolfo Ploder — sold shares worth almost $1.8 million in the days after the company discovered the breach. Equifax has said those three executives had not been informed of the incident when they initiated the sales.
Bloomberg was used in compiling this report.
