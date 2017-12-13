Fed hikes its key interest rate again and sharply increases next year's economic growth forecast

Federal Reserve monetary policymakers on Wednesday nudged up their key interest rate again and sharply increased their forecast for the economy's performance in 2018 as Congress neared passage of a large tax cut package.

Fed officials voted 7-2 after a two-day meeting to increase the rate by a quarter percentage point to a target range between 1.25% and 1.5%.

The move was opposed by two regional Fed bank presidents, Neel Kashkari of Minneapolis and Charles L. Evans of Chicago, who preferred not to increase the short-term federal funds rate. The rate is a benchmark for consumer and business lending.

The Fed now has raised the interest rate a full percentage point over the past year, in line with its forecasts and analyst expectations.

Fed Chairwoman Janet L. Yellen was scheduled to explain the rate hike at a news conference later Wednesday. It will be her last as Fed chief before she steps down in February.

Despite boosting their estimate of economic growth next year to 2.5% from 2.1% in September, central bank officials held to their expectations of three additional quarter-percentage-point rate hikes next year. That was probably because they forecast inflation won't hit the central bank's annual 2% target until 2019.

The Fed's forecast for this year's economic growth also is 2.5%, a slight upgrade from the 2.4% estimate in September. In their policy statement Wednesday, members of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee said that "economic activity has been rising at a solid rate."

But Fed officials expect growth to slip to 2.1% in 2019 and fall under 2% in the longer run, well below White House predictions of at least 3% growth in coming years.

Policymakers said that job gains have been solid since they met last month after taking into account some fluctuations caused by recent severe hurricanes. Fed officials forecast the unemployment rate would drop to 3.9% next year, below their September estimate of 4.1%.

The acceleration in rate hikes over the past year came as the economic recovery has strengthened following a long period of sluggish growth. Fed officials had pushed the rate down to near zero in December 2008 in an effort to boost growth in the wake of the financial crisis and Great Recession.

They kept the rate at that unprecedented low level until December 2015, when they nudged it for the first time in nearly a decade.

Yellen will preside over one more Federal Open Market Committee meeting next month.

After a lengthy search, President Trump decided in October not to renominate Yellen, a Democrat, for a second four-year term as Fed chairwoman. Trump tapped Jerome H. Powell, a Republican who was has served as a Fed governor since 2012.

Powell’s nomination was approved 22-1 last week by the Senate Banking Committee and he is expected to be confirmed by full Senate before Yellen’s term as chairwoman ends on Feb. 3.

A former Treasury official with extensive Washington experience, Powell has supported Yellen’s approach of gradually raising the Fed’s key interest rate and to start slowly reducing the trillions of dollars in bonds it bought to stimulate the economy during and after the Great Recession.

But Powell is expected to be more open than Yellen to easing financial regulations.

CAPTION Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died Tuesday. House Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump. Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died Tuesday. House Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump. CAPTION Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died Tuesday. House Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump. Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died Tuesday. House Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump. CAPTION Democrat Doug Jones, whose uphill bid for U.S. Senate gathered strength when Republican Roy Moore was hit with charges of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, won Alabama’s special election Tuesday. Democrat Doug Jones, whose uphill bid for U.S. Senate gathered strength when Republican Roy Moore was hit with charges of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, won Alabama’s special election Tuesday. CAPTION New York City's bomb attack suspect was allegedly inspired by Islamic State's call for attacks. The Thomas fire has grown to at least 230,000 acres. "The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" led the Golden Globe nominations anounced Monday. Mario Batali stepped away from "The Chew" and his day-to-day business operations. New York City's bomb attack suspect was allegedly inspired by Islamic State's call for attacks. The Thomas fire has grown to at least 230,000 acres. "The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" led the Golden Globe nominations anounced Monday. Mario Batali stepped away from "The Chew" and his day-to-day business operations. CAPTION Santa Barbara County is under siege from the Thomas fire. From the GOP's perspective, Alabama's Senate race will yield one of two unhappy results. The Weingart Center wants to reshape skid row's skyline. If lawmakers can agree on a tax bill, will you owe more or less? Santa Barbara County is under siege from the Thomas fire. From the GOP's perspective, Alabama's Senate race will yield one of two unhappy results. The Weingart Center wants to reshape skid row's skyline. If lawmakers can agree on a tax bill, will you owe more or less? CAPTION An explosive device exploded near Times Square during the morning rush hour Monday, injuring four people and snarling Manhattan transit, authorities said. Mayor Bill de Blasio described it as a terrorist act. An explosive device exploded near Times Square during the morning rush hour Monday, injuring four people and snarling Manhattan transit, authorities said. Mayor Bill de Blasio described it as a terrorist act.

jim.puzzanghera@latimes.com

Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera