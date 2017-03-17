Stocks open slightly higher on Wall Street

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street with the biggest gains going to energy and materials companies.

Tiffany jumped 3.6% early Friday after reporting better earnings and revenue than analysts expected thanks to strong demand in China and Japan.

Adobe rose 6% on strong fiscal first quarter earnings.

Amgen fell more than 6% following a disappointing study of its cholesterol drug Repatha.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point to 2,383.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 12 points to 20,947. The Nasdaq fell 1 point to 5,899.